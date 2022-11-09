Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.20. 58,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

