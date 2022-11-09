Danaos Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $27.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE DAC opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Danaos has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

