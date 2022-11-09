Davis R M Inc. Buys 880 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $47,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291 shares of company stock worth $5,649,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,336.23. 105,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,668. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,229.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

