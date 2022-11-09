DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.75

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 62,708.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.