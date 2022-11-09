Dawn Protocol Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $41.50 million and $1.98 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

