Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.