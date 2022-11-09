DeFiChain Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $269.52 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

