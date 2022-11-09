DEI (DEI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,356.00

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $13,356.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00313108 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001049 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

