Dero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $461,243.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00026384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $60.03 million and $461,243.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,539.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00325423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00121089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00753798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00565099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00231458 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,012,881 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

