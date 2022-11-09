Dero Price Hits $4.54 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $59.09 million and approximately $498,330.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00026974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00317010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00748667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00570316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00229434 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,013,597 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

