Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price to €5.50

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 1,231,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,602,858. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.