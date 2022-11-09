DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 368.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 371.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in DexCom by 307.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in DexCom by 333.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 313.6% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 208.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

