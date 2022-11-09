DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

DHT has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DHT has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DHT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 130.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,341 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DHT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.