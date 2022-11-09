Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 0.8% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Diageo were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Profile

NYSE DEO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,314. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

