Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

