Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX) Insider Buys A$30,355.02 in Stock

Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX – Get Rating) insider Wayne Swan acquired 1,011,834 shares of Diatreme Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,355.02 ($19,711.05).
Diatreme Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.
Diatreme Resources Company Profile
