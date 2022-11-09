DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $116.60 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and $8.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,719.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00321749 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00021738 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00121168 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00755593 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00559156 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001000 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005671 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00228232 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,785,192,416 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
