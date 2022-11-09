Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

