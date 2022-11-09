Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Diodes Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

