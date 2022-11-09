Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) vs. IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Financial Contrast

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -9.68% -5.45% -4.51% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $30.02 million 1.38 -$3.14 million ($0.05) -13.32 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.22 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 130.10%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than IZEA Worldwide.

Summary

Direct Digital beats IZEA Worldwide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

