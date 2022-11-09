Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 215 ($2.48) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.20) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.88 ($3.06).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 193.75 ($2.23). 1,040,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,603. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.70 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.70 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 965.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.08.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

