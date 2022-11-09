Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.19) to GBX 262 ($3.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($2.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 3,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

