DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) to Release Earnings on Monday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.98. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

