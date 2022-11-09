Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $12.09 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.09 billion and $3.75 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00321749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00021738 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.