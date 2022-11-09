Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.10 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.10 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00321659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.