Dohj LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.33. 3,103,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,225. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

