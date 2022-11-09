Dohj LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dohj LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

CMI stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 945,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,203. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

