Dohj LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

