Dohj LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.46. The stock had a trading volume of 680,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

