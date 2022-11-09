Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Donald Meij Acquires 3,720 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Donald Meij purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$54.87 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,116.40 ($132,543.12).
Donald Meij also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Donald Meij purchased 5,253 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$57.46 ($37.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,837.38 ($195,998.30).
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
