Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Donald Meij Acquires 3,720 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Donald Meij purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$54.87 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,116.40 ($132,543.12).

Donald Meij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Donald Meij purchased 5,253 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$57.46 ($37.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,837.38 ($195,998.30).

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

