Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $330,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after buying an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TENB opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,774 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

