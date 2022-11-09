Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,894,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $781,560.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 5.2 %

LPG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. 618,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $719.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

