Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $131.17. 935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.01. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

