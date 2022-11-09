DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.19. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

