Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 42,199 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPC traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

