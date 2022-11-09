Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 122,220 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

QSR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 65,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

