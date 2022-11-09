Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 49,949 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of THOR Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 7,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
THOR Industries Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $115.47.
THOR Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.
Insider Activity at THOR Industries
In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
