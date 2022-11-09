Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 49,949 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of THOR Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 7,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $115.47.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

