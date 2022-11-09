Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,721,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,115,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 4.9 %

HELE traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.28. 12,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.