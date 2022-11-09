Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1,083.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,610 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,316 shares of company stock valued at $73,570,736. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded down $8.18 on Wednesday, reaching $326.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,270. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.85. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.