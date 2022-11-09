Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. Crown makes up 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 49.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Crown by 70.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after acquiring an additional 360,402 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crown by 10,530.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 267.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after acquiring an additional 333,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. 47,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,947. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.35%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

