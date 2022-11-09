Duality Advisers LP Purchases 133,521 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 227.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,521 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

