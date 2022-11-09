Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 28,322 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after buying an additional 580,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,801. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

