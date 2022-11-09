Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 9,158 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.79. 81,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.18.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

