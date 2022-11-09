Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $85.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. 238,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average is $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

