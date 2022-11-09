dYdX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.20 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00007676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $78.85 million and $197.20 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

