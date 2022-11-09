dYdX Price Tops $1.31 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00007804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $73.15 million and approximately $178.91 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00539676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.06 or 0.28133244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.