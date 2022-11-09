Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$286.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.42 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 5,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,592. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.26.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 41,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

