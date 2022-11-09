e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.00 million-$486.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.45 million.

ELF opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,407,294.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,337,248.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,520. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

