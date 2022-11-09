Eagle Point Income Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
NYSE:EIC opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
