Eagle Point Income Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE:EIC opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

