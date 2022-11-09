eCash (XEC) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $637.27 million and $30.80 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,302.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00555886 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00224688 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00059387 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,220,435,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
